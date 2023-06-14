Share:

Overview: Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased. Underlying wage and inflation pressures have showed tentative signs of easing in the US. In euro area, broader price pressures also moderated in May, but tight labour markets and temporary factors related to German transport ticket suggest that inflation will remain sticky for now. We expect the ECB to hike rates three more times, and the Fed to stay on hold for now.

Inflation expectations: Both US and euro area consumer inflation expectations have continued to decline, although they still remain uncomfortably high. Markets’ longerterm expectations remain stable, and anchored close to central banks’ target levels.

US: The May CPI surprised to the downside in headline terms (0.1% m/m SA), while core inflation remained steady at 0.4% m/m. While the downtick in headline inflation reflected negative contribution from energy prices, the core inflation details provided further evidence of underlying inflation pressures easing. Used car and shelter prices lifted core inflation, but broader price developments especially in the services sector continued to moderate, which marks a welcome development for the Fed. Similarly, Atlanta Fed’s Sticky CPI grew only by 4.1% m/m AR, down from 6.8% in February. With underlying inflation turning lower, we do not expect the Fed to hike rates further.

Euro: Inflation in May surprised to the downside as headline inflation fell to 6.1% and core inflation decreased to 5.3% y/y. The fall was partly attributed to the EUR49/m German transport ticket. Lower energy prices will push inflation further down in 2023. Despite core inflation also inching down, underlying price pressures particularly in services are apparent. Tight labour markets paint a sticky core inflation outlook. Compensation per employee increased by 5.2% in the EA in Q1 2023.Wage agreements in Germany indicate high earnings growth also in 2024. We think that these wage-price dynamics pose a worry for the ECB in terms of second-wave inflationary pushes.

China: CPI in May increased to 0.2% y/y from 0.1% y/y in April; hence inflation is still close to deflation. PPI declined to -4.6% y/y in May from -3.6% y/y in April.

