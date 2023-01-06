Euro area leading indicators mostly rebounded in December, but remained at subdued levels that indicate a high recession risk. PMIs overall stayed in contraction territory for both services and manufacturing, but the downturn seems to have moderated somewhat in December. Warm weather, energy savings and fiscal support measures helped to alleviate fears of imminent energy shortages, while production levels continue to benefit from improving supply conditions and a large order backlog. Consumer confidence increased for a third month, but overall remains at low levels that still point to downside risks for retail sales and unemployment in the coming months. While hard data has generally come out better than expected during Q4, overall business sentiment remains subdued by historical standards, and a quick rebound of the euro area economy does not seem to be around the corner. China’s re-opening is positive from a global – and not least European – growth perspective (see China Outlook: Earlier reopening to drive faster rebound, 3 January), and could give tourism a welcome boost this summer. But China’s return as a reflationary force through increased demand for commodities also complicates the inflation fight for central banks.
The inflation fight is not over yet. That was the key message from the December ECB meeting, were President Lagarde struck an unusually hawkish tone. ECB delivered the expected 50bp rate hike, but with a clear message that further ‘significant’ rate increases will be needed in 2023 to quell inflation pressures. December HICP figures supported this view: while markets cheered another marked decline in headline inflation to 9.2%, the same cannot be said for core inflation which reached a new record high of 5.2%. For the time being, it is lower energy prices and hence base effects, as well as government interventions that are pushing down headline inflation. However, with a tight labour market, rising wage growth and elevated selling price expectations, high core inflation will likely remain a worry for ECB for some time yet. We have updated our ECB call and now expect a peak of 3.25% for the deposit rate in 2023, but with risks still tilted towards more hikes (see ECB Review - Hawkish 50bp - more hikes to come, 15 December).
After months of debate, the EU reached an agreement on a natural gas price cap of EUR/MWh 180, but with a range of caveats. The cap will take effect from 15 February 2023 and initially apply to Dutch TTF gas contracts traded on all European trading hubs for supplies 1M, 3M and 1Y ahead. Near-term, the inflationary implications of the cap are limited, as natural gas prices currently again trade below pre-war levels. However, with the IEA already warning of a 30bn cubic metre shortfall in EU gas supply next year and exchange providers raising financial stability risks due to more trading moving to unregulated over-the-counter markets, it is not clear that the cap ultimately solves more issues than it creates. With regard to the energy crisis, Europe continues to move on thin ice. The EU also reached a deal on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and overhaul of its emission trading system, which will be extended to heating and road transport in 2027. More wide-ranging carbon pricing tools remain an important pro-inflationary risk factor in the coming years.
