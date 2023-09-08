Join Luca Santos for an insightful Weekly Market Wrap-Up as he brings you up to speed on the latest developments in the financial world. In this episode, Luca dives into the impact of a lower-than-expected Euro Area GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est on the EURUSD trade, and how Japan's GDP Growth Annualized Final, which came in lower than expected, affects the JPY against stronger currencies like the US dollar and the Swiss Franc.
Luca starts by dissecting the Euro Area GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est, shedding light on its implications for the EURUSD trade. Discover the key factors at play in the Euro Area and how they influence this pivotal currency pair.
Next, Luca delves into the Japan GDP Growth Annualized Final, providing insights into why it fell short of expectations. Understand how this data affects the Japanese Yen's performance in the currency market, especially when compared to stronger currencies like the US dollar and the Swiss Franc.
And as Luca wraps up this week's analysis, he looks ahead to a significant week on the horizon. Get ready for a jam-packed week of economic data from the United States, with potential market-moving events on the horizon. Stay tuned to ensure you're well-prepared for the upcoming market dynamics.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
