Join Luca Santos for an insightful Weekly Market Wrap-Up as he brings you up to speed on the latest developments in the financial world. In this episode, Luca dives into the impact of a lower-than-expected Euro Area GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est on the EURUSD trade, and how Japan's GDP Growth Annualized Final, which came in lower than expected, affects the JPY against stronger currencies like the US dollar and the Swiss Franc.

Luca starts by dissecting the Euro Area GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est, shedding light on its implications for the EURUSD trade. Discover the key factors at play in the Euro Area and how they influence this pivotal currency pair.

Next, Luca delves into the Japan GDP Growth Annualized Final, providing insights into why it fell short of expectations. Understand how this data affects the Japanese Yen's performance in the currency market, especially when compared to stronger currencies like the US dollar and the Swiss Franc.

And as Luca wraps up this week's analysis, he looks ahead to a significant week on the horizon. Get ready for a jam-packed week of economic data from the United States, with potential market-moving events on the horizon. Stay tuned to ensure you're well-prepared for the upcoming market dynamics.

