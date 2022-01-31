-
Our base case is for Macron to secure another term as President, but with the risk of a slimmer parliamentary majority to implement his policies.
In contrast to 2017, EU-exit discussions are absent in the election campaign.
While France has weathered the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic better than other euro area peers, fiscal fragilities could come back to haunt.
Markets. We see scope for a higher election risk premium to be priced in fixed income markets. The election impact on EUR/USD should be muted in our view, but EU fiscal rules reform will be key to follow.
A convoluted race
On 10 April 2022 the first round of the French presidential election will be held, with the potential final run-off scheduled for 24 April. The election is expected to be a tight race between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and either Valérie Pécresse from Les Républicains or Marine Le Pen from Rassemblement National, who are currently leading the polls for the first round. Two months after the presidential election, parliamentary elections for the National Assembly will take place (on 12 and 19 June), which will have important implications for whether the President can also implement campaign pledges.
Predicting the election outcome is difficult due to the broad range of candidates and the particularities of the French presidential electoral system, with its two stages of voting. In the first round, candidates from all parties participate. Should no candidate be able to reach an absolute majority (more than 50% of the vote – this has never happened) in the first round, a second round run-off is held between the two candidates that received the most votes in the first round. To win the presidency, a simple majority (highest number of votes cast) suffices in the run-off. Hence, theoretically, it is possible for a candidate who came second in the first round, to win the presidency by receiving broader support in the second round run-off (and vice versa). As many candidates are running for President, it is unlikely in our view that one of them will receive an absolute majority in the first round and instead the election will probably be decided by the run-off on 24 April.
Our base case (60% probability) is for Macron to secure another term as President, but with the risk of a slimmer parliamentary majority to implement his policies. If Macron prevails, he would be the first incumbent to win re-election in France since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago. In case of a Pécresse presidency (35% probability) economic policies would probably not change dramatically, while fiscal consolidation efforts could become more prominent. A Le Pen presidency (5% probability) would likely entail a more domestically focused France, with heightened uncertainty on economic and fiscal policies.
The election outcome will also have important implications for Europe. With the departure of Angela Merkel from the political scene and Italy’s government on shaky foundations, a new European leadership vacuum could open up if President Macron fails in his re-election bid. Hence, as the surprise potential at French elections remains high, we expect markets to increase the election risk premium and thus see a wider spread to Bunds.
