Global developments
The global risk sentiment has dampened a bit. US nominal yields have climbed 3-5bps across the curve, primarily on account of higher real yields. Dollar is stronger across the board. Commodities have softened despite upbeat China August trade data.
Germany September ZEW sentiment was below expectations. The Euro has given up some of the gains ahead of the ECB policy on Thursday. 1.1830 is a crucial support which should hold if momentum on the upside is to continue.
Gold has retreated to around 1800 levels on uptick in US rates and amid Dollar strength.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty was quite volatile yesterday with an intraday range of 1% but eventually ended the session just marginally lower compared to Monday's close. Dow and S&P saw modest cuts while Nasdaq ended flat overnight. Asian equities are trading flat with a positive bias. SEBI has given exchanges the go-ahead to initiate T+1 settlements for stocks.
Bonds
Domestic Bonds saw some selling as market reacted to step up in liquidity withdrawal by RBI. Yields were higher by 2-3bps across the curve. Yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.19%. Cutoff for 7 day Reverse Repo came in at 3.38%. 10y SDL cut offs came in 6.84-6.89% band.
USD/INR
Rupee weakened yesterday on broad Dollar strength and likely dividend outflow of around USD 800mn. The central bank for now has succeeded in putting a floor in place at 72.90. We can expect a gradual grind higher in USD/INR over the coming few sessions as the central bank would strive to correct Rupee overvaluation.
Asian currencies are trading weaker against the Dollar.
1y forward yield ended at 4.33% while 3m ATMF vols still continue to remain tremendously suppressed at around 4.50%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover between 73.00 - 73.10. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
