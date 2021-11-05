Euro area GDP continued to expand at a strong pace during Q3 (2.2% q/q), leaving the economy only 0.5% below Q4 2019 pre-crisis levels. The summer rebound was particularly strong in France (3.0% q/q) and Italy (2.6% q/q), while German (1.8% q/q) and Spanish (2.0% q/q) GDP growth lagged somewhat. A strong recovery in private consumption (especially for services) after lockdowns ended in the spring/summer boosted activity, but export-reliant economies such as Germany’s continued to suffer from widespread supply chain bottlenecks, with industry contracting by 2.4% q/q in Q3. Especially, the car sector remain the Achilles heel of the German economy, suffering from the global semiconductors shortage.
The outlook for Q4 is clouding, with business surveys still pointing to a marked slowdown in the growth momentum, as the tailwind from pent-up services demand fades. Additionally, European consumers have to grapple with increasing real disposable income losses amid surging energy prices and Covid-19 cases are yet again rising rapidly across Europe as winter approaches. With the Chinese economy slowing rapidly (see China Macro Monitor - Growth revised lower as property crisis to linger into 2022, 5 October) and supply chain problems persisting at least until H1 22, we do not expect a near-term manufacturing rebound to step into the brink. That said, bright spots for the euro area economy remain, amid an ongoing strong labour market situation and excess household savings accumulated during the pandemic (estimated at EUR 500bn by ECB). Furthermore, so far consumers remain upbeat despite the headwinds, with confidence still above pre-pandemic levels and activity in retail and recreation remaining close to ‘normal’ levels.
HICP inflation rose to 4.1% in October, a new all-time high. Energy continues to be the main inflation driver accounting for more than half of the increase, as higher oil, gas and electricity prices have started to show up in consumers’ energy bills. Although natural gas prices have come down some 40% from the peak, elevated energy price inflation is likely to stay with us in the coming months. Both survey-based and marketbased inflation expectations have continued to move higher, with the closely watched 5y5y inflation swap forward breaching temporarily above 2.0% (highest since 2014).
In light of rising selling price expectations across sectors, a continued uptrend in underlying inflation measures and more global central banks joining the hiking camp, ECB’s transitory inflation narrative has been increasingly challenged by markets, as was also visible during the October ECB meeting (ECB Review - Confirmed: Today's meeting was a prelude to December, 28 October). As we enter 2022 and some of the inflation distortions of this year will fade, ECB will keep a close eye on wage developments, not least the big German bargaining rounds (see Research Euro Area - German wages: what to watch in 2022, 25 October). We still expect ECB to phase out its PEPP programme in March 2022, but in contrast to markets (which are pricing in a first 10bp hike by December 2022), we do not foresee an ECB hike until 2024.
