Market focus in the euro area this month centred on three topics: (1) the slowing growth momentum, (2) the upcoming German election and (3) inflation surprises.

The euro area economy maintained a strong growth pace during August, but business and consumer surveys suggest that momentum is peaking. While manufacturing PMIs generally painted a picture of continued strong demand conditions, the rate of expansion in production and new orders abated in most countries. Despite easing slightly, inflationary cost pressures remained widespread during August amid reports of shortages, higher transport fees and price hikes of suppliers. Concerns that higher prices could discourage customers is one of the factors that has seen manufacturers' expectations for future output fade to the lowest since last November. Still, many goods producers remain hopeful that supply conditions will have improved next summer and in light of continued rises in employment levels, firms are still expanding capacity to prepare for higher output in the future.

Despite a resurgence of Covid-19 infection numbers in a number of euro area countries, the consumer-led recovery seemingly continued close to undeterred during August. High-frequency indicators such as google mobility trends in retail and recreation held broadly steady and especially Southern Europe benefited from a much stronger summer tourism season than last year, boosting service sector job creation. Still, with consumer confidence retreating from its peak and higher inflation rates increasingly weighing on consumers’ wallets, we expect household spending to moderate in the coming months.

With less than four weeks to go, the German election campaign is entering its hot phase. Lately, the steady rise in popularity of the SPD party has gained markets attention, opening up the possibility of current Finance Minster Olaf Scholz taking over the chancellor ship under either a centrist ‘traffic-light’ or leftish ‘Red-Red-Green’ coalition that could loosen the fiscal purse strings. A first debate between the three chancellor candidates (CDU/CSU's Laschet, Greens' Baerbock, and SPD's Scholz) seems also to have bolstered Scholz’ position as the favourite, but the election is shaping up to be a very close call, with several 3-way coalitions in reach of a majority.

Euro area inflation surged to a decade high of 3.0% in August, surprising markets on the upside. The price increases were driven by a multitude of factors, including the rebound in travel and tourism after lockdowns, higher energy costs, the reversal of last year’s German VAT cut, increasing bottlenecks in supply chains, and base effects from differing summer sales periods in France and Italy. With inflation expected to print above the ECB’s new 2% symmetric inflation target for the remainder of this year, hawks in the ECB’s Governing Council are getting more vocal about pro-inflationary risks and the need to slow bond purchases. Hawkish comments from Knot and Holzmann that cautioned against applying the same flexibility to the APP that has been applied to PEPP, set the scene for a big debate about the future of the PEPP programme at the December meeting.

