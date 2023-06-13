Share:

The quite benign Q1 GDP data was revised to the downside during May hence the euro area technically entered a recession in Q1 2023. However, we argue that this should not be interpreted that gloomy given a strong service sector in conjunction with very tight labour markets. The painting of May PMIs was quite unchanged compared to previous months, as the prints continued to paint the picture of a two-speed economy. The manufacturing leg is still struggling as the print surprised to the downside at 44.6 indicating some relieve in inflation pressures (price PMIs below 50). Conversely, the service PMI continues to rebound coming in at 55.9. The strong service sector still remains as a risk to the ECB's fight for 2% inflation, which is corroborated by compensation per employee increasing by 5.2% in Q1 2023. This is particularly worrying given the fact that the ECB forecasted 5.3% for the full year back in March.

The May inflation print surprised to the downside as headline inflation ticked down to 6.1% while core inflation decreased to 5.3% y/y. Adjusting for base effects and seasonality, m/m prints underpin the disinflationary impulse with HICP and core inflation declining by 0.1% and 0.3% respectively. The decline seems likely to be partly attributed to the EUR49/m German transport ticket - regarded the Deutschland-Ticket. Therefore, we advise that the recent prints should be interpreted carefully.

Amid the disinflationary impulse in May, the burden of proof for the ECB has reversed implying that the ECB needs to justify why they continue to hike, if they hike at the June 15th meeting. However, we still expect the ECB to stay in tightening mode hiking to 4% by September as underlying inflation is still printing at elevated measures. In terms of APP reinvestments, the ECB formulated that the programme is expected to cease as of July. While this statement cannot be recognised as a formal decision to cut the programme, we view it as a 'done deal'. In lieu, we emphasize that hawkish tunes from President Lagarde is at risk of being largely disregarded by markets - especially after the strong wage data print in Q1 2023 (see ECB preview, 8 June).

After a long wait and on the back of the Capital Markets Union Action Plan launched in 2020, the European Commission adopted a new Retail investment package on May 24. The EC's freshly launched package aims to increase retail investor's participation in EU capital markets by improving the legislative and advisory framework. A large proportion of the EU households' financial wealth is allocated to bank deposits, while a mere 17% of the households' assets are held in financial securities compared to a stunningly high 43% in the US. The weak European participation rate originates from households' low trust in EU capital markets with 45% of EU consumers revealing that they are not confident that the received investment advice from financial intermediaries is in their best interest. This gloomy trend is further corroborated by retail investors paying 40% higher fees than institutional investors. We believe that the enlightened emphasis on retail investors' participation in EU capital markets could induce further growth in the euro area. However, we stress that uncertainties such as the spring banking turmoil, tightening credit conditions and sticky inflation could oppose as risks to the EC's endeavour in enhancing trust and confidence in capital markets in order to increase retail investors' participation.

Download The Full Euro Area Macro Monitor