DXY May Stabilise, Resistant Against Significant Dips
The DXY, a measure of the dollar's strength against a basket of currencies, gained value in July and August. This was due to market expectations that the US Federal Reserve would keep interest rates high for longer than previously thought. The strong dollar is expected to continue in the near term due to high inflation and safe-haven demand.
Intermarkets are reacting to the pessimistic macroeconomic outlook with the S&P 500 moving below the 50-day moving average and the yield on six-month Treasury bonds holding around 5.5%.
Markets can be volatile and so be observant to signs that could limit further gains of the DXY:
- Signals that the CPI rate in the US is slowing more than expected. This can lead to a less hawkish Fed, reducing the yield on Treasury Bonds and reducing the demand for USD.
- Signals that investors are growing tolerant to risk. This can lead to investors moving money out of safe havens such as Treasury Bonds and reducing the demand for USD.
EUR/USD May Stabilise, Resistant Against Significant Rallies
The euro has been losing value against the dollar since July due to the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates high for longer than previously thought. The war in Ukraine is also hurting the euro, as it is disrupting trade and causing uncertainty in the global economy. The euro could start to gain value if the European economy improves or the US economy weakens.
Intermarkets are reacting to the slightly pessimistic macroeconomic outlook with the DAX falling below the 100-day moving average and the yield on six-month German bunds climbing above 3.7%.
Markets can be volatile and so be observant to signs that could limit further falls of the EUR/USD:
- Signals that show the economic outlook in the EA is growing more than expected. This can lead to increased foreign investment in EA stocks and increased demand for the euro.
- Signals that the CPI rate in the US is slowing more than expected. This can lead to a less hawkish Fed, reducing the yield on Treasury Bonds and reducing the demand for USD.
- Signals that investors are growing tolerant to risk. This can lead to investors moving money out of safe havens such as Treasury Bonds and reducing the demand for USD.
GBP/USD May Stabilise, Resistant Against Significant Rallies
The pound has been losing value against the dollar since July due to the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates high for longer than previously thought. The pound could continue to weaken if inflation remains high and there is safe-haven demand for the dollar.
Intermarkets are rejecting the pessimistic macroeconomic outlook with the FTSE 100 above the 200-day moving average and the yield on six-month Gilt bonds holding around 5.7%.
Markets can be volatile and so be observant to signs that could limit further falls of the GBP/USD:
- Signals that show the economic outlook in the UK is growing more than expected. This can lead to increased foreign investment in UK stocks and increased demand for the pound.
- Signals that the CPI rate in the US is slowing more than expected. This can lead to a less hawkish Fed, reducing the yield on Treasury Bonds and reducing the demand for USD.
- Signals that investors are growing tolerant to risk. This can lead to investors moving money out of safe havens such as Treasury Bonds and reducing the demand for USD.
Economic Events of Interest
- Thursday, September 14 - US Retail Sales: The report was an upside surprise and signals that inflation may not be slowing, increasing the demand for USD.
- Friday, September 15 - US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel: The report is expected to show a slight deterioration which may be a sign that inflation will slow, decreasing the demand for USD. Be cautious of a beat to the upside which could strengthen the USD.
- Tuesday, September 19
- EA CPI: The report is expected to match the preliminary which was a hold at 5.3% and may be a sign that inflation is sticky, increasing the demand for EUR. Be cautious of an interpretation that high inflation will damage the economy and reduce demand for the EUR.
- US Building Permits Prel
- Wednesday, September 20 - US FOMC Meeting, Rate Decision and Economic Projections
- Wednesday, September 20 - UK CPI
- Thursday, September 21 - UK MPC Meeting, Rate Decision
- Friday, September 22 - UK Retail Sales
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium
EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.
GBP/USD consolidates losses below the 200-day SMA
After moving sideways for days, GBP/USD broke to the downside, falling to the lowest level since late May at 1.2396. The US Dollar strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims, and PPI data. The pair posted the first close below the 200-day SMA since March.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
Five stablecoins eclipse Bitcoin by dominating more than 60% of the on-chain transactions
Bitcoin is considered to be the king of cryptocurrencies – and rightfully so: BTC is responsible for half the market capitalization of the crypto space.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA stock weakens despite sharing in Arm IPO bonanza
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has sold off after gaining 1.1% after Thursday's open. The stock ran up to a session high of $459.87, on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) Initial Public Offering (IPO), but after only 45 minutes of trading lost all its gains.