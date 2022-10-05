In today's live stream, Dale shared levels of interest in buying Euro, Gold, and Silver. He remains constructive SPX and believes 4% 10Y was a near-term yield peak.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.