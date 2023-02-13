In today's live stream, Dale said to sell Euro strength on a benign CPI. Stay patient for long, Precious Metals assets, and is the VIX warning us about something?
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to fresh daily highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0700 in the American session on Monday. The rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following a quiet opening seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum, climbs toward 1.2150
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound in the American session toward 1.2150. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be causing the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and fueling the pair's upside ahead of Tuesday's key macroeconomic data releases.
Gold returns below $1,860 following earlier rebound
Gold price has turned south and dropped below $1,860 after having advanced toward $1,870 in the early European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 3.7% following last week's rebound, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its recovery momentum.
Here's why crypto markets will not feel the love on Valentine's day
Last week was relatively calm but favored the bears nonetheless. Things are going to change for Valentine’s week as investors mark their calendars with a red heart which coincides with the US CPI announcement.
Netflix could react poorly this week to #CancelNetflix hashtag, inflation reading
Netflix is doing better in Monday's premarket after last week's washout, but new storm clouds are emerging on social media where the #CancelNetflix hashtag is once again gaining ground.