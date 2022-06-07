EURJPY has the potential to repeat last week’s exciting bull run, executing another acceleration to a new 7½-year high of 142.00 early on Tuesday.
Having already charted eight consecutive green days and three months of gains, some depreciation would be normal in the coming sessions, especially as the RSI and the fast-Stochastics smoothly sail in the overbought territory. With the price having closed marginally above the upper Bollinger band over the past three days, the odds for a downside correction are growing larger. Nevertheless, given the persisting positive momentum in the MACD and the upward slope in the RSI, which is just entering the overbought zone and has yet to reach its former resistance zone, there might be some room for improvement before the next bearish round takes place.
Advancing above the 142.00 psychological level, the bulls may initially take a breather around the 143.30 barrier taken from November 2014. A steeper increase could get congested within the 144.50 – 145.00 restrictive zone, where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the April- May downfall is placed. Notably, a resistance line drawn from February's peak is passing through this area too.
If sellers take immediate control, the pair may look for a rebound near 140.00, where April’s ascend almost topped. Slightly lower, the 139.10 – 138.62 tight region, which encapsulates the constraining red Tenkan-sen line, could next come to the rescue, preventing an outlook deterioration towards the short-term support trendline and the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) seen at 136.50 - 137.00.
In brief, EURJPY is trading overbought in the short-term picture and its nonstop bullish momentum could motivate some profit-taking in the near term. But before that happens, the pair may print another higher high.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 heading into the American session. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of the mid-tier data releases, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as mood sours
GBPUSD staged a modest rebound in the early European session but failed to hold above 1.2500. US stock index futures are down sharply ahead of the opening bell, pointing to a risk-averse market environment that benefits the safe-haven dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and recovered toward $1,850 ahead of the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory on Tuesday.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!