EUR/JPY
The cross collapsed on Tuesday, following BoJ’s surprise, falling by 3.3%, in the biggest daily loss since 24 June 2016.
Sharp bearish acceleration generated strong bearish signals on break through significant supports at 140.89/76 (50% retracement of 133.39/148.40 / Dec 2 higher low) and 140.08/00 (200DMA / psychological).
Close below these supports is needed to confirm signal and open way for deeper fall, as the action is boosted by completion of bearish failure swing pattern on daily chart.
Daily studies weakened following today’s drop, as 14-d momentum moved to a steep fall and broke deeply in the negative territory, moving averages turned to bearish setup and the action surged through thick daily cloud, accelerating well below cloud base.
Bears eye target at 139.12 (Fibo 61.8% of 133.39/148.40 ascend, violation of which would further weaken near-term structure.
A massive bearish candle of today’s action is forming on daily chart and expected to weigh heavily, though some profit-taking after strong fall cannot be ruled out in coming sessions, as RSI and stochastic are about to enter oversold zone.
A breather would likely offer better levels to join bearish market, with corrective action to be ideally capped by broken Fibo support / former low at 140.80 zone and potential extended upticks to stay capped under broken 100DMA (142.36) to keep bears in play.
Only break here and penetration into daily cloud (base lays at 142.86) would sideline bears.
Res: 140.08; 140.89; 142.36; 142.86.
Sup: 139.12; 138.04; 137.33; 136.93.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.