EUR/JPY strengthens bullish bias above 20-SMA
EURJPY notches a fifth day of gains, having retraced more than half of the latest bearish wave to climb to a two-week high of 142.89 on Tuesday.
From a technical perspective, the bullish mode could persist in the short term, given the positive slope in the RSI and the MACD. However, with the latter fluctuating below its red signal line and the stochastics losing pace above the 80 overbought level, traders may preserve some skepticism.
Moreover, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), has been capping upside pressures over the past three days and may remain an area of caution at 142.16. If the bulls close above that line, crossing above the 143.00 round level too, the key 144.00 resistance territory could immediately block the way higher. If not, upside pressures may intensify, towards the long-term ascending line drawn from August 2020, seen around 147.00. Beyond that, the rally could pick up steam to meet the 2014 top of 149.76 and the 150 psychological mark.
In the event the price pulls below the 20-day SMA, support could initially develop around the 50-day SMA at 139.00. Driving lower, sellers may encounter the tentative descending trendline near 137.50 before they challenge the 200-day SMA and the surface of the broken bearish channel both at 136.00.
Summarizing, EURJPY has the potential for further bullish development, though only an extension above 147.00 would re-activate the long-term uptrend.
GBP/USD continues the bullish rally from record low
GBPUSD has gained more than 10% over the last six days, continuing the bounce off the record low of 1.0325.
Technical oscillators reflect the recent bullish bias as the pair is advancing above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Both the MACD and the RSI are rising with strong momentum, indicating more bullish actions.
The 1.1410 level could challenge any bullish attempts made prior to the 50-day SMA at 1.1660. Consequently, a breakout at this point may attract additional attention, as the price approaches the 1.1750 resistance, which is located near the long-term descending trend line.
Alternatively, a further decline would reinforce the longer-term case for a market in a downtrend, perhaps triggering a new negative wave towards the all-time low of 1.0325. Failure to maintain above this floor could result in a further decline towards the following psychological thresholds, such as 1.0300 and 1.0200.
Although the upward movement has shifted the bias to somewhat optimistic in the very short-term, the longer-term perspective remains highly bearish, and only a break above the downtrend line may change this.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.