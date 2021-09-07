EURJPY bulls are in a fight with the 130.49 barrier for the fourth consecutive day. The longer the downside pressures persist, the bigger the chance for a downside correction gets, though the upward trend in the RSI, which has still some way to go to reach the overbought area, the positive slope in the red Tenkan-sen line, and the strength in the MACD, are currently suggesting that buyers have still a sort of advantage to drive the market before a downside correction occurs.
The 50% Fibonacci of the 134.11 – 127.92 downleg at 131.00 and the tentative dashed descending trendline at 131.32 could be the first obstacle to halt a potential upside correction. Should the rally get more legs above this wall, the focus will turn to the 132.15 – 132.75 area formed by the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci levels.
Alternatively, a downside reversal below the 130.00 level could bring sellers back into play, with the price likely sinking to meet the 23.6% Fibonacci of 129.39. The presence of the 20- and 200-day SMAs in the region is flagging that any violation at this point could develop into a sharper decline. If true, the sell-off could ramp up towards the 128.30 – 127.92 zone. Beneath that, the pair could create a new lower low at 127.30.
In brief, EURJPY has probably another bullish card up its sleeve before the next bearish round takes place. A close above 130.49 could confirm an extension up to 131.00 -131.32.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1900 amid mixed EZ/ German data
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, ignoring mixed German and Eurozone data. Eurozone Q2 GDP was revised upwards to 2.2%. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism.
GBPUSD drops towards 1.3800 amid USD rebound, BOE's Saunders
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, as the US dollar strengthens with yields. The cable shrugs off hawkish comments from the BOE policymaker Saunders and fresh Brexit optimism. The focus remains on the USD price-action amid a light data docket.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.