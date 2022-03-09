While the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) has just created a double bearish cross with the longer-term SMAs, endorsing the negative trajectory in the market, the RSI and the Stochastics are pointing to oversold conditions. The former has pivoted near its 30 support region, while the latter has formed a bullish double bottom pattern around 20, foreseeing some recovery in the coming sessions.
Having bounced from its recent lows, the price is now looking for a break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 114.42 – 134.11 upleg (2020 – 2021) around 126.59. If the bulls claim that area, the ascent could continue towards the key 127.35 – 127.80 zone. A clear violation at this point would put the market back in the previous neutral path, likely shifting the spotlight towards the 129.00 round level and the 20-day SMA.
In the negative scenario, the bears are expected to push again for a close below the 125.00 mark. If efforts prove successful this time, with the price retreating below the 50% Fibonacci of 124.26 as well, the next stop could be around 122.83, last seen in November 2020.
Summarizing, EURJPY is gaining some buying traction as its latest aggressive decline seems overdone. A decisive close above 126.59 could strengthen its bullish momentum. Otherwise, the focus will remain on the 125.00 number.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold extends slide toward $2,010 on improving mood
After posting impressive gains on Tuesday, gold turned south on Wednesday and fell toward $2,010 amid the positive shift witnessed in market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, further weighing on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.