EURJPY is returning slightly up today, after the aggressive sell-off from the 130.70 resistance level. The buying pressure could find strong resistance around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward wave from 134.11 to 127.90 at 129.40 and the simple moving averages (SMAs), before moving towards the Ichimoku cloud.
Technically, the RSI indicator is pointing upwards in the bearish territory, while the stochastic oscillator, after the bearish cross within the %K and %D lines in the oversold zone, is making an attempt to exit from this region.
So, if the pair successfully climbs beyond the 129.40 barrier, it could meet the 38.2% Fibonacci of 130.30 and the highs from September 3 and September 8 at 130.70. More gains could take the market towards the psychological level of 131.00, which is the 50.0% Fibonacci and then at 131.10. Above this, the bulls could send the price until the 61.8% Fibonacci of 131.75 and any more increases could shift the bearish bias to bullish.
On the other side, a drop below the 127.90 support could open the way for a lower low in the medium-term, touching the 127.38 inside swing high, registered in January 29. A new movement lower could halt the bearish actions at 126.10 and 125.10. being the lows from February 4 and January 18.
Overall, EURJPY has been in a negative tendency over the last four months and only a push above 131.75 may switch this view to positive.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
XAU/USD bears keep $1752 in sight ahead of Fed
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s rebound, as the bulls turn cautious heading into the two-day FOMC meeting that begins later this Tuesday. Expectations of Fed’s tapering plan remain alive and kicking tempering the mood around gold investors.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...