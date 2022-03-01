EURJPY ended Monday in the green, recovering the negative gap and is now challenging the 129.00 psychological level. The pair has been in a descending movement in the short-term timeframe after the pullback of the 133.15 resistance level, but in the broader picture the price has been in a sideways move since June 2021.
Regarding the technical indicators, the RSI is moving with weak momentum in the negative region, while the MACD is strengthening its movement below its trigger and zero lines.
In case the pair changes its short-term direction to the upside, the bulls will probably challenge the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 130.30, which is overlapping with the 40-day SMA ahead of the 20-day SMA at 130.65, which provided both support and resistance in the past. A break higher, could last until 131.90 and 133.15 could be another potential obstacle for upward movements.
Alternatively, additional declines may drive the price towards the 128.20 barrier before 127.40 comes into view. Beneath the latter, the 126.10 barrier could be another level in focus, taken from the low in February 2021.
Turning to the long-term picture, the pair switched to neutral mode after the rally off 133.15. The moving averages continue to head south and given that the technical indicators are moving lower too, the market’s outlook might get worsen in the short-term as well.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.