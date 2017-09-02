EURJPY is in Indecision Zone

EURJPY is in consolidation stage from last 2 days. This consolidation occurs on an important GANN level 90 Degrees (122.025). Here two possibilities

Scenario 1.

Price after accumulation has Bullish Rally. Now it’s retesting its accumulation phase and would break out upward keeping bullish trend.

Scenario 2.

Pair starts losing strength and will have downward correction as GANN 90 Degree level is natural level either price continue its momentum or reverse from this natural level.

Breakout direction will determine the case prevailing.

Supports 115.587 110.274

Resistance 126.588 132.276