EURJPY raised the odds for a bearish trend reversal following the drop below the long-term ascending trendline and the Ichimoku cloud, with the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) further enhancing the bearish case after their recent intersection.
The price is currently consolidating Monday’s losses around a four-month low of 128.87 as the downward direction in momentum indicators keeps favoring additional price declines. That said, the RSI and the Stochastics are flirting again with oversold levels, providing some optimism that the sell-off could soon take a breather perhaps near 128.30, where the 200-day SMA coincides with the March lows.
If the 128.30 area proves easy to break, the bears could accelerate to test the 127.30 restrictive regions ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the long 114.42 – 134.11 upleg at 126.60.
On the upside, the 23.6% Fibonacci of 129.46 may attract some interest, though a close above the red Tenkan-sen line at 130.00, which has been capping upside corrections over the past two weeks, could be the key for an extension towards the 20-day SMA currently at 130.85. Moving higher, the bulls could slow down near the 132.00 marks and the 50-day SMA before speeding up to challenge the broken ascending trendline probably within the former resistance zone of 132.25 – 132.60.
In brief, EURJPY is in a bearish situation in the short-term picture, though with the price approaching an important support region and the momentum indicators hovering near oversold territory, an upside reversal cannot be excluded.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.