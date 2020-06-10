An interesting set-up may be emerging on the EURJPY: two classical chart patterns can be currently seen on the EUR and JPY 4-hour indexed charts, just inverted, presaging a deeper level in the cross. A break of the potential neckline in BOTH indices would signal a short entry in the EURJPY.

The reason why we use currency indices is to measure the relative strength of all ccys, not just pairs. For instance, if we want to know if the EUR is rising, we do not just look at the EURUSD, because it could be rising because of a weak USD, not because of a strong EUR. For the EUR to rise, and any ccy for that matter, it has to rise against ALL other major currencies at least. Looking at any of them plotted on a price chart, gives us a clear vision on the direction, volatility and momentum, besides support and resistance levels.

The indices are constructed on an equally weighted basis, that is, no currency has more prominence in an index than another. Take the U.S. Dollar Index (USDX , DXY, DX) for instance: it's basically a mirror image of the EUR because the EUR makes a 57.6% of the entire index. For us it makes no sense if we want to know how strong the USD really is. For sure there are other ways to construct currency indices. Weighting it proportionally to the average traded volumes is quite interesting. Here one would include some EMs like MXN, RUB, SGD etc.. For volume data you can check the Bank of International Settlement's survey.

