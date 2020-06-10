An interesting set-up may be emerging on the EURJPY: two classical chart patterns can be currently seen on the EUR and JPY 4-hour indexed charts, just inverted, presaging a deeper level in the cross. A break of the potential neckline in BOTH indices would signal a short entry in the EURJPY.
The reason why we use currency indices is to measure the relative strength of all ccys, not just pairs. For instance, if we want to know if the EUR is rising, we do not just look at the EURUSD, because it could be rising because of a weak USD, not because of a strong EUR. For the EUR to rise, and any ccy for that matter, it has to rise against ALL other major currencies at least. Looking at any of them plotted on a price chart, gives us a clear vision on the direction, volatility and momentum, besides support and resistance levels.
The indices are constructed on an equally weighted basis, that is, no currency has more prominence in an index than another. Take the U.S. Dollar Index (USDX , DXY, DX) for instance: it's basically a mirror image of the EUR because the EUR makes a 57.6% of the entire index. For us it makes no sense if we want to know how strong the USD really is. For sure there are other ways to construct currency indices. Weighting it proportionally to the average traded volumes is quite interesting. Here one would include some EMs like MXN, RUB, SGD etc.. For volume data you can check the Bank of International Settlement's survey.
For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed commits to buying bond at least at current pace, dollar falls
The Federal Reserve has left its rates unchanged and painted a relatively downbeat picture of the economic situation. The bank commits to continue bond-buying and is pleased with better financial conditions.
EUR/USD advances after the Fed pledges support
EUR/USD is approaching 1.14 after the Fed pledged to continue QE and leave rates unchanged through 2022. The bank painted a gloomy picture of the economy, but an unemployment rate of under 10% by year-end.
GBP/USD moves toward 1.28 after the Fed support
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after the Federal Reserve committed to supporting the economy via QE and forward guidance. UK PM Johnson announced measures to loosen the lockdown while Chief EU Negotiator blamed Britain for deadlocked Brexit talks.
XAU/USD is back in the middle of some key levels ahead of FOMC
Gold has been in a firm consolidation mode since 14th April and the zone is between USD 1661.18 and 1765.38 per troy ounce. The market has now stalled at the mean value area of the current consolidation period marked by the red rectangle.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.