EURJPY has quickly recovered Friday’s drop to a two-week low of 129.77, bouncing back above its simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 50% Fibonacci level of the October-November downfall.
Despite the positive correction, downside risks continue to linger in the background as the RSI and the Stochastics are preserving a downward direction below their December peaks, while the MACD is still hovering below its red signal line.
Negative risks could dwindle if the pair extends its rebound sustainably above the short-term resistance trendline at 131.36, and more importantly, beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci of 131.53. If that turns out to be the case, the price could pick up fresh momentum to meet the 132.00 psychological mark, while higher, the bulls will need to claim the tough 132.55 barrier to access the four-month high of 133.47.
Otherwise, a decisive close below the 20-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci of 130.42 could generate additional bearish actions towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 129.70. Deeper and beneath the 50-day SMA, the door would open for the 23.6% Fibonacci of 128.80, a break of which could send the pair straight to the 127.48 bottoms.
In summary, EURJPY has not escaped the bearish play despite the latest upturn. For that to happen, the bulls will need to successfully claim the 131.35 – 131.53 restrictive region.
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.