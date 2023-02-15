EURJPY is struggling to surpass the upper boundary of the trading range at 142.70, which is also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from 124.40 to 148.40.
In trend indicators, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) posted a bullish crossover within the 200-day SMA, mirroring the latest rebound off the 139.90 support level. The MACD is extending the positive move above its trigger and zero lines; however, the RSI is pointing down in the bullish territory.
Should the price close decisively above the roof of the channel, seen at 142.70, bulls could extend the upside move towards the 146.70-147.10 resistance area. Further advances could then target the barrier of the eight-year high of 148.40.
On the other hand, a decline could meet the 50-day SMA currently at 141.50 and the bullish crossover of the 20- and 200-day SMAs at 141.10. Slightly lower, the price could retest the middle line of the range approximately at 139.90 before the test of the 38.2% Fibonacci at 139.20. Even lower, the 138.00 psychological mark is a crucial level for a rebound but any moves below it could switch the outlook to negative hitting 137.40 and the 50.0% Fibonacci at 136.35.
All in all, EURJPY shows some signs of bullish movements in the short-term, but it needs to overcome successfully the 23.6% Fibonacci at 142.70.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2100 on soft UK CPI, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing. US Retail Sales coming up next.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
FX and yields at the wake of the US CPI
Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant. On a monthly basis, the headline inflation ticked higher from 0.1% to 0.5% as expected.