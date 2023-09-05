EURJPY has been in a prolonged uptrend since the beginning of the year, posting a fresh 15-year peak of 159.75 on August 31. Although the pair experienced a pullback following its multi-year high, it managed to find its footing at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and recoup some losses.
The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces are holding the upper hand. Specifically, the RSI is hovering above its 50-neutral mark, while the stochastic oscillator is set to post a bullish cross.
If the latest bounce extends, the bulls might initially attack the 15-year high of 159.75. Breaking above that zone, the pair could storm to fresh multi-year peaks, where the February 2008 high of 161.38 may curb further advances. Failing to halt there, the price might then ascend to challenge the April 2008 high of 164.97.
On the flipside, should the price reverse back lower, any declines could cease at the 157.04-156.85 range defined by the two latest support levels, while its upper end coincides with the 50-day SMA. A violation of that zone could trigger a retreat towards 153.31. Even lower, the July low of 151.39 may prove to be a tough hurdle for the price to overcome.
In brief, EURJPY regained traction following its unsuccessful test of the 50-day SMA. Can the latest recovery resume and enable the pair to revisit recent highs?
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 as US Dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is dropping further toward 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar uptick, helped by higher US Treasury bond yields. Traders ignore mixed EU PPI data ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2500 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.2500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar is gaining upside traction, as risk-off flows dominate amid looming China economic risks. An upward revision to the UK Services PMI fails to impress Pound Sterling buyers.
Gold price falls to test $1,930 amid firmer US Dollar, yields
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,930, under pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress Gold buyers as US Dollar traces US Treasury bond yields higher ahead of data.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
S&P 500 News: With data releases slowing, spotlight moves to software earnings
The S&P 500 experienced its best performance last week since the second full week of June. The index of the 500 largest US public companies rose 2.5% last week, mostly owing to a major rally on Tuesday, August 29.