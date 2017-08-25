EURGBP – Sterling Lows, Jackson Hole, and Silver Linings

Wednesday's slump in the GBPEUR exchange rate, which saw Sterling hit an eight year low against the Euro, especially in light of increasing pressure on governments to wean themselves off quantitative easing, seems to add further to the feeling that any remaining Sterling bulls may need to start considering reining in their expectations. This article looks at four broad areas worth bearing in mind regarding the EURGBP exchange rate: Current data, the Jackson Hole meeting, longer term trends, and potential silver linings for the Pound.

The Present

Current data seems to indicate a strengthening in the upward sentiment surrounding the Eurozone economy. France's manufacturing sector is on the up, with a PMI of 55.8, and although services are lower than expected, at 55.5, they remain on the right side of the measure, and the composite PMI data has come in at 55.6, 0.1 above forecasts. Meanwhile German factories continued to outperform the market, with Germany's manufacturing PMI coming in at 59.4, up 1.3 in the past month, and 1.7 above expectations. Services also rose, to 53.4, up 0.3, whilst the composite PMI was up 1.0, at 55.7, although this figure was expected by forecasters. The overall Eurozone composite PMI index currently sits at a two month high, and growth continues. Contrastingly the number of negative reports on Sterling, and Brexit especially, continues to hammer home the increasing risk of what might amount to much more than a slowdown. As the below graph, taken from the Wall Street Journal shows, it's been a tough month for the Pound:

Jackson Hole

In terms of QE, from Thursday onwards, the Jackson Hole summit of Central Bankers is expected to have to address mounting international pressure for a move beyond an aggressive stimulus program. There have been increasing calls of late for normalization, with the UK's Nick Macpherson, a former Treasury official, amongst the latest to compare QE to a drug addiction within the banking system.

Whilst an arguably necessary programme when it was launched, and one very much demanded by the markets, the consistent flow of cheap money has become quite similar to a crutch for the markets. Indeed, as Edward Smythe, economist at research and campaign group Positive Money, recognises, there are reasons for the programmes long-running nature, not least below-target inflation, low-wage job creation, and reduced spending power, yet QE feels very much like it is part of a viscous circle, encouraging the very conditions it is designed to help alleviate. There is of course significant uncertainty around what normalization away from QE might look like. Options abound, inclusive of overt monetary financing, yet this very lack of certainty has the very real possibility of spooking the markets.

In addition to the above, it seems certain that between the US, the UK, and the EU, it is the US that will kick-start normalization attempts, sooner rather than later. Some analysts, such as Kathy Bostjancic, believe soon may even be October, if the Fed's Janet Yellen suggests balance sheet reductions will occur “soon”, as against “relatively soon”. What this means, in terms of the money markets, is far from simple, but a lower dilution of the currency stock increases the likelihood that its value will rise. Yet, as the dominant doves in the ECB well know, normalization, without growth and inflation, risks starting a depressionary spiral. Still, indications of a slow and steady pull-back from QE, should they come out of the Jackson Hole meeting, are likely to boost the Dollar and the Euro, as against the Pound, given the rather different levels of economic certainty in Britain's post-Brexit economy.

The Pound Forward

Longer term thoughts of the impact of normalization on the Sterling-Euro exchange rate aside, there are indications that hopes of any kind of quasi-Indian summer for the Pound might be best laid to rest. Indeed, Mark Gilbert of Bloomberg suggests parity really is a possibility. It is sometimes worth reminding ourselves how outlandish this statement might once have sounded, so that we do not let sentiment about Britain, Britishness, or Sterling cloud our judgement about the currency's ability to withstand shocks. Less than two years ago it was possible to get above €1.40. Today this figure is €1.08.

Ultimately, whilst every currency suffers when there is bad news, Sterling suffers even when there is no news. The data of late has not been appalling, but it feels very negative, like Britain is trying to power itself on an emptying fuel tank, whilst loudly proclaiming unlimited reserves. Granted the Eurozone PMI figures were positive, but, so the UK's also showed expansion, although not to the same degree. Sentiment, as much as data may presently powering the Pound's plunge. Nevertheless, with Sterling never having been so low, at the same time, against both the Greenback and the Euro, it is entirely reasonable to be nervous about the British currency's immediate prospects.

A Glimmer of Hope

Whilst it is important to recognise sentiment, and to keep a sharp eye on current events, it is also important to consider the opposing view, even if the majority of indicators might suggest a single outcome. Preparation engenders profit far more than expectation, and the only certainty that can be relied on is change. Two separate possibilities thus need bearing in mind.

First of all, it is uncertain how markets will react, as Jasper Lawler notes, should ECB boss Mario Draghi fail to at least indicate that normalization (QE) is something that is, if not an immediate prospect, coming more and more into focus. A failure to recognise the need to move away from extraordinary measures, just like too swift a shift, could leave investors fearing an endless cycle of loose policy that will, amongst other issues, keep currency values artificially low.

Secondly, as Yann Quelenn of Swissquote Bank observes, Sterling is in line for an imminent boost, as solid growth figures are expected, whilst markets increasingly expect a softer Brexit. Thus, whilst there are short-term reasons for nervousness, there is an argument that if the Pound approaches parity, a long-buy, banking on stable, if not outstanding growth, and a softer Brexit, essentially a reasonable fudge, is something to consider. Even so, it is not always possible for a silver lining to smarten poor quality fabric, and right now Sterling is certainly not shopping on Saville Row.