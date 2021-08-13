The British pound declined to the lowest level in three weeks as worries about the strength of the UK economy remained. Data published on Thursday showed that the country’s manufacturing, industrial, and construction output rose at a slower pace in June. At the same time, further data showed that the country’s housing market was starting to cool down. For example, the housing market saw less activity in July, according to data by the chartered institute of surveyors. The sterling also declined against the US dollar because of the strong US producer price index (PPI) data published yesterday.

The FTSE 100 index rose slightly even as the price of crude oil declined. The leading oil supermajors in the index like BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the worst performers. This performance happened as investors continued to worry about the Delta variant. In a report yesterday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that demand for crude oil will likely slow down and that there will be a higher surplus in 2022. The top performers in the index were companies like Rolls-Royce, Flutter Entertainment, Prudential, Informa, and Whitbread.

US index futures tilted higher as investors focused on key American earnings. Yesterday, Walt Disney said that the number of its digital subscribers rose sharply in the second quarter. This means that the company’s digital subscribers have grown at a faster pace than that of other firms like Netflix and HBO. Meanwhile, Airbnb's share price retreated by more than 4% in the futures market even after the company announced a strong quarter. At the same time, Boeing stock is falling in the futures market after reports emerged that the firm was considering delaying its Starlink product.

UK 100

The FTSE 100 index rose to a high of £7,200 even as oil prices declined. This price was slightly below this week’s high of £7,225. On the 4H chart, the price remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD is above the neutral line. The index has also retested the highest level in June this year. Further, the momentum oscillator has continued rising. Therefore, the index will likely keep rising, with the next key resistance being at £7,500.

EUR/GBP

The EURGBP popped as traders focused on the lagging UK data. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the lower side of the descending channel that is shown in yellow. It also moved above the 25-day MA and is along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD have also been on a bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising, with the next key reference being at the upper side of the descending channel.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair was little changed after the relatively weak German wholesale price index data. The pair rose to 1.1750, which was slightly above the key support at 1.1700. On the hourly chart, the pair is approaching the key resistance level at 1.1755. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 61 while the MACD rose above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely end the week in this range since there is no major data from the US scheduled for today.