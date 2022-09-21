EUR/GBP rally overbought but still supported

EURGBP started the week on the back foot after securing seven consecutive green weeks, with the price gradually retreating from Monday's 19-month high of 0.8788.

The 0.8720 level, which switched from resistance to support on Tuesday, is currently under examination on the downside, along with the steep tentative ascending trendline. Should the bears breach that base, selling pressures could intensify towards the 0.8679 bar. Slightly lower, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.8645 may cancel any extensions towards the intra-swing low of 0.8565.

According to the momentum indicators, the market is looking overbought and further deterioration is possible as the RSI has slipped back below 70 after hitting a wall near May’s ceiling for the third consecutive time. Meanwhile, the stochastics have posted a bearish cross above their 80 level, while the MACD, although above its red signal line, is showing some signs of weakness as well.

Nevertheless, if buyers defend the pair above 0.8720, the price may attempt to surpass the 0.8788 top and run towards the key 0.8860 constraining zone, which has been a strong barrier to upside and downside moves during April 2020 – January 2021. A decisive close above it may prompt an exciting rally up to the 0.8925 number, last active in January 2021.

Summarizing, EURGBP seems to have reached overbought conditions, backing the current selling forces in the market. However, hopes for an upturn will remain in place as long as the 0.8720 floor stands firm.

USD/JPY struggles to surpass 145.00, consolidates in short-term

USDJPY is moving sideways below the 24-year high of 144.98 but remains well above the bullish crossover within the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the long-term uptrend line.

Technically, the stochastic oscillator is heading north after the positive cross of the %K and %D lines; however, the MACD oscillator is holding beneath its trigger line in the bullish region.

Immediate resistance to further gains would likely come from the multi-year high of 144.98 that is proved to be a potentially difficult hurdle for the pair to overcome. If there is a successful break above this area, further resistance could be met around the 146.83-147.70, which was a congested region during 1998.

If, however, the strong upside momentum was to lose steam and the pair reversed lower, support would initially come from the 20-day SMA at 141.50. Slipping below this level could take prices towards the 139.35 barrier ahead of the 50-day SMA at 137.90. Failure to hold above the 137.40 support and the uptrend line would switch the focus back to the downside and attention would increasingly turn to the 135.55 barrier.

In the short-term picture, the price is currently moving sideways and is likely to stay as long as prices remains close to the 24-year peak. Any advances above this hurdle would endorse the bullish outlook.