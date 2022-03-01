The EURGBP can’t seem to say goodbye to the 0.83 support (orange). Why it is crucial? Well, just look at the chart. This is a weekly one, where you can see that 0.83 supported buyers since the end of 2016. Contact with that support resulted in a rise in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
2022 started with an instant test of that support. The end of January brought us a strong bullish reversal but the price came back to 0.83 again and this time that may be actually it. Why do we think that? Well, look at the previous bounces. All of them were rather sharp and the contact with the orange area was not long. The price went there and bounced almost immediately.
That is not the case now. The gravity of this area looks pretty strong and doesn’t allow the Euro to take off. The old traders’ saying is that if something does not want to go up, it will most probably go down.
As for now, a further slide is just a suspicion. A sell signal will become a fact once the price breaks the 0.83 support. By the breakout I mean the price closing the weekly candle below that level. Chances for that are quite significant.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.