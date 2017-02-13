EURGBP is finally below daily cloud; eyes H&S neckline for further downside

EURGBP

Fresh acceleration lower today eventually broke below the base of thick daily cloud where the price showed strong indecision in past two days, forming double long-legged Dojis.

With broken cloud base (0.8520) now acting as strong resistance which should limit upside attempts, bears are looking for the neckline of H&S pattern that has formed on daily chart (0.8477) which lies just above strong support at 0.8468 (27 Jan trough).

Completion of H&S pattern and loss of 0.8468 pivot would look for 0.8432 (Fibo 76.4% retracement of larger 0.8302/0.8850 ascend).

Res: 0.8520; 0.8550; 0.8565; 0.8600

Sup: 0.8477; 0.8468; 0.8432; 0.8400