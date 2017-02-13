EURGBP is finally below daily cloud; eyes H&S neckline for further downside
Fresh acceleration lower today eventually broke below the base of thick daily cloud where the price showed strong indecision in past two days, forming double long-legged Dojis.
With broken cloud base (0.8520) now acting as strong resistance which should limit upside attempts, bears are looking for the neckline of H&S pattern that has formed on daily chart (0.8477) which lies just above strong support at 0.8468 (27 Jan trough).
Completion of H&S pattern and loss of 0.8468 pivot would look for 0.8432 (Fibo 76.4% retracement of larger 0.8302/0.8850 ascend).
Res: 0.8520; 0.8550; 0.8565; 0.8600
Sup: 0.8477; 0.8468; 0.8432; 0.8400
