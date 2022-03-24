In today’s analysis we’re circling back to our good old friend – EURGBP. The past few weeks have been very interesting on this instrument, which has been flirting with a major, long-term horizontal support on the 0.83.
Ok, so the story here is that this support (orange), has been absolutely crucial since 2016. For years it was protecting the buyers from a bearish trend. At the beginning of March, for the first time since 2016, the price dropped below that support.
In theory, that gave us a proper, long-term sell signal. Just in theory, as the price reversed quite quickly, and instead of a bearish trend, we received the false bearish breakout (blue). Usually, false breakout are amazing signals to trade in the opposite direction. Will that be the case here as well? We’re about to find out.
The reason I mention this now is that we’re back on 0.83 again. This time, we’re testing it from the top, as a support. The price creating a firm bounce would be a nice buy signal. On the other hand, the price breaking the orange line and closing a day below the 0.83 would be a signal to sell. As for now, the first option seems slightly more probable.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 187K from 215K, helping the US Dollar Index cling to its daily gains.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold retreats from 10-day highs, holds near $1,950
After climbing to its highest level in more than a week at $1,957, gold edged lower and was last seen posting small daily gains near $1,950. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 3% on the day after mixed US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.