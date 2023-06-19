On Monday, the pound reached its highest level against the euro in 10 months, at 85.25 pence, as investors await the British inflation data and the upcoming Bank of England decision. However, the currency pair quickly rebounded to the support level of the previous week, at 85.42 pence, but is perhaps now tracking down again.
In recent weeks, the sterling has experienced a rallied against the EUR and USD (particularly against the USD, marking its largest weekly gain since December 2022). This surge can be attributed to economic data suggesting that inflation in Britain is more persistent compared to the United States and Europe. As a result, traders have started factoring in more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, leading to increased yields on British government bonds and bolstering the pound. Additionally, investor's expectations have been heightened by recent data showing a faster-than-anticipated growth in British wages.
Currently, the pound is down 0.26% against the dollar, trading at $1.278. However, it remains close to the 14-month high of $1.285 reached on Friday.
British inflation data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Economists predict that the headline Consumer Price Index will have slightly cooled to 8.5% year-on-year, down from 8.7% in April. However, they anticipate that the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, will remain steady at 6.8%. If these figures align with expectations, the pound could strengthen further due to the anticipation of additional interest rate increases by the Bank of England. Nevertheless, any unexpected results could introduce volatility into the market, and perhaps validate the recent rebound in the EUR.
On Thursday, the Bank of England will announce its decision on interest rates, with investors and economists expecting a 25 basis point hike to 4.75%. There is little uncertainty surrounding this decision, so traders will closely examine the bank's forward guidance. Indications of future interest rate hikes are likely to bolster the GBP.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.0950 as USD recovers Premium
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 on Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar recovery and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD extends its correction from the recent uptrend to a fresh 14-month high and trades below 1.2800. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to find a foothold. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold retreats towards $1,920, China, Fed concerns in the spotlight
Gold price edges lower to $1,950 after a softer start to the week, despite a sluggish one due to the United States holiday, as market sentiment appears souring while the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals have been hawkish of late.
Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns
The SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a marketwide crypto bloodbath between June 5 and the weekend. SHIB, MKR and XRP price recoveries are likely to lead a return in capital inflow to altcoins in the short term.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
This week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.