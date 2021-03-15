If we look at the daily chart of EURCZK, we can see a recent bullish Kumo breakout on 05/03/2021. This bullish outlook was somewhat reversed by a bearish engulfing candle on 09/03/2021 and formed a Doji two days later after finding support upon the Kumo. Currently, future Kumo is bullish with the price and Tenkan Sen above the Kumo. The price will likely continue moving upwards, providing that the price breaks through Tenkan Sen and closes above it. Should we see a daily candle close above 26.4000, the upward move is more likely to be a sustained move.