The situation is getting heated on the EURCHF who has been trading extremely technically in the past few weeks. The price is very close to a major, long-term trading signal, which should sort out the situation for weeks or even months to come.
EURCHF is currently inside the wedge formation. This is a trend correction pattern and the trend is bearish, as the price still makes lower lows and lower highs. It is not the first pattern of this type - we already saw it in the first half of 2022 and back then, it resulted in a breakout to the downside.
In addition to the wedge, we are also close to the major down trendline (black) which can act as a proper resistance. How to trade this setup? The price bouncing off the down trendline and breaking the lower line of the wedge will be a legitimate signal to go short. On the other hand, EURCHF breaking above the down trendline and the upper line of the wedge would cancel the negative sentiment and trigger a signal to buy. The first scenario is currently slightly more probable.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 following earlier decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped below 1.0850 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes stretching higher following a mixed opening, the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold recovers from daily lows, trades above $1,920
Gold price reversed its direction and advanced beyond $1,920 after having declined toward $1,910 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated to the 3.5% area, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.