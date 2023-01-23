The situation is getting heated on the EURCHF who has been trading extremely technically in the past few weeks. The price is very close to a major, long-term trading signal, which should sort out the situation for weeks or even months to come.

EURCHF is currently inside the wedge formation. This is a trend correction pattern and the trend is bearish, as the price still makes lower lows and lower highs. It is not the first pattern of this type - we already saw it in the first half of 2022 and back then, it resulted in a breakout to the downside.

In addition to the wedge, we are also close to the major down trendline (black) which can act as a proper resistance. How to trade this setup? The price bouncing off the down trendline and breaking the lower line of the wedge will be a legitimate signal to go short. On the other hand, EURCHF breaking above the down trendline and the upper line of the wedge would cancel the negative sentiment and trigger a signal to buy. The first scenario is currently slightly more probable.