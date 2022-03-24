The price of crude oil held steady on Thursday as several of the most respected oil traders warned that the price could soar to $200 a barrel. In a statement to FT, Pierre Andurad, a well-known oil trader said that he expects prices to rise to as high as $250 this year. Similarly, Doug King, the head of RCMA Merchant Commodity Fund warned that this trend is not transitory. He expects that prices will keep rising this year. Just last week, the head of Trafigura said that sanctions will lead to a loss of as much as 3 million barrels of oil per day. Trafigura is one of the biggest oil trading companies globally.
The Swiss franc strengthened against the US dollar after the latest decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The bank decided to continue with its ultra-expensive monetary policy by leaving rates unchanged at -0.75%. The bank also committed to conducting regular interventions in a bid to prevent the currency from strengthening. In 2021, the bank spent over $21 billion in interventions, which involves selling the franc. It also continued its view that the currency is still overvalued.
The UK and European economies are doing modestly well even as a war continues in Ukraine. According to Markit, the European Union’s manufacturing and services PMI was at 57 and 54.8, respectively in March. In the UK, the PMI declined from 58.0 to 55.5. Other countries like Germany and France also had strong PMIs. Manufacturers and service providers were generally optimistic about business prospects as the impact of the pandemic wanes. However, there is a general dissatisfaction because of the rising cost of doing business.
EUR/CHF
The EURCHF pair retreated after the latest SNB decision. It managed to move to a multi-week low of 1.0232. As a result, the pair has moved below the important support 1.0268. It is also slightly above the parity level of 1.00. The pair has also dropped below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been heading downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling, with the next target being at parity.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair was in a tight range after the strong European PMI numbers. It is trading at 1.100, which is along the important ascending trendline. It has formed a head and shoulders pattern and moved slightly above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The pair’s 25-day moving average and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have also flattened. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bearish breakout in the coming days.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair has been in a bullish trend in the past few days. It is trading at 3,056, which is an important resistance level since it struggled to move above it in February. It remains above the envelopes indicator while the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising if bulls manage to move it above this resistance level.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, Markit Composite PMI improved to 58.9 in March, beating the market expectation of 56.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold: Bullish breakout hints at further gains
Gold Price resumes its advance amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe. Mixed US data had no impact on the bright metal as the focus remains on sentiment. XAUUSD is overcoming a solid static resistance at around $1,960 with a near-term bullish stance.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.