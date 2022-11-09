EURCHF was bearish for the last couple of years, but after reaching 2015 lows within the wedge pattern on a daily chart, seems like it's time for a change in the trend, at least for a temporary period of time.

The main reason why EURCHF may have find the bottom is a lower time frame chart. If we take a look in the 4-hour chart, EURCHF pair has already unfolded a five-wave recovery away from the lows, which can easily send the price even higher, but ideally after current (A)-(B)-(C) pullback that can retest 0.98 – 0.96 support zone.

What we want to say is that EURCHF can be turning bullish and we should be aware of more upside, just watch out for that short-term corrective setback before a continuation higher.

Happy trading!