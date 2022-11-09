EURCHF was bearish for the last couple of years, but after reaching 2015 lows within the wedge pattern on a daily chart, seems like it's time for a change in the trend, at least for a temporary period of time.
The main reason why EURCHF may have find the bottom is a lower time frame chart. If we take a look in the 4-hour chart, EURCHF pair has already unfolded a five-wave recovery away from the lows, which can easily send the price even higher, but ideally after current (A)-(B)-(C) pullback that can retest 0.98 – 0.96 support zone.
What we want to say is that EURCHF can be turning bullish and we should be aware of more upside, just watch out for that short-term corrective setback before a continuation higher.
Happy trading!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
