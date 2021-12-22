EURCHF keeps trading sideways marginally above its six-year low of 1.0365, unable to find enough power to breach the limits from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA).
Despite the ongoing neutral trajectory, the higher highs in the RSI and the improvement in the MACD keep hopes for an upside reversal alive. The positive momentum in the Stochastics is adding to this optimism, while the squeeze in Bollinger bands is another indication that volatility could soon expand.
In the bullish scenario, a forceful move above the 20-day SMA could immediately pause somewhere between the 1.0480 barriers and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0937 -1.0365 down leg at 1.0500. Running higher, the price could visit the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.0583 and the 1.0600 psychological mark, while a sustainable advance above the 50% Fibonacci of 1.0650, which overlaps with the November 2020 lows, would upgrade the big picture from bearish to neutral.
In the event the 20-day SMA stands firm, pressing the pair below the six-year low of 1.0360, traders could seek support around the 1.0300 level before targeting the 1.0223 handles. This is the territory where the price found shelter in the second half of 2015 following the bounce from 0.9649. The 1.000 number could be of psychological importance; hence, it is expected to provide some footing if the descent continues.
In brief, although EURCHF is barely exhibiting any directional moves at the bottom of its downtrend, the technical indicators suggest the bulls could be around the corner.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1300 on USD rebound, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.1300, snapping a two-day uptrend. Cautious mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand, despite weaker yields. US inflation expectations recover ahead of GDP and Consumer Confidence data. Omicron news and Biden's speech eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3250 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday around mid-1.3200s as the greenback holds its ground following a two-day slide. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP expanded by 6.8% on a yearly basis in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 6.6%, but failed to trigger a market reaction.
Gold eyes $1,776 support amid subdued markets
Gold price remains depressed below $1,800 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. Focus shifts to the US top-tier economic data for fresh trading impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
TSLA rebounds over 4%, focus shifts to Q4 earnings report
Tesla stock achieved our short-term $910 target on Monday. TSLA shares even closed below $900 for the first time since October 21. Expect a sharp bounce on Tuesday, but the trend is still lower.