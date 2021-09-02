The NZDUSD rally continued after the relatively strong economic numbers from New Zealand. According to the country’s statistics agency, export prices jumped by 8.3% in the second quarter after falling by 0.8% in the previous quarter. Import prices also rose by 4.8% while the terms of trade rose by 3.3%. The pair also rallied even as New Zealand recorded another 49 Covid cases. In a statement, the government said that the ongoing lockdown was working considering that the number has been in an overall downward trend. Still, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely maintain a wait and see approach before making any tweaks on policy.

The Swiss franc moved sideways after the relatively mixed economic data. According to the Federal Statistics Office (FSO), the country’s consumer inflation rebounded in August this year. The CPI rose by 0.2% on a month-over-month basis and by 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. These numbers were relatively higher than the median estimates of 0.1% and 0.8%. Further data revealed that the country’s retail sales dropped by 2.6% in July after rising by 0.1% in the previous month. Additionally, the Swiss economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter than expected. It rose by 7.7% in the quarter, lower than the expected 9.0%.

The EURUSD rose as investors started to price-in a change of policy by the ECB as the region recovers. Recent data showed that the bloc’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3% in August, well above the ECB’s target of 2.0%. While this high inflation rate is transitory, some analysts worry that holding the current monetary policy for so long will push the situation out of control. The ECB will hold its monthly meeting next week. The pair also rose as investors looked ahead to the upcoming American jobs numbers scheduled for tomorrow.

NZDUSD

The NZDUSD has been in a strong bullish rally recently. The pair has managed to move from last month’s low of 0.6805 to a high of 0.7080. On the hourly chart, the upswing has been supported by the 50-period moving average while the MACD has formed a bearish divergence pattern. The on-balance indicator has also been rising. Therefore, the pair will remain in a bullish trend as long as the price is above the 50-day MA.

EURUSD

The EURUSD has bounced back substantially recently. It has risen from a low of 1.1662 to the current 1.1845. Its hourly chart has a closer resemblance with that of the NZDUSD pair. The trend is also being supported by the 50-day moving average. It is also slightly above the ascending trendline shown in green. The pair also did a break and retest pattern when it retested 1.1800. Like the NZDUSD, the pair will remain in a bullish trend as long as it is above the 50-period MA.

EURCHF

The EURCHF pair held steady after the latest economic data from Switzerland. The pair is trading at 1.0840, which is slightly below this week’s high of 1.0850. On the four-hour chart, it has moved slightly above the key resistance level at 1.0838, which was the highest level on August 13. The bullish trend is also being supported by the 25-period and 50-period exponential moving averages (EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the path of the least resistance is in the upside.