The NZDUSD rally continued after the relatively strong economic numbers from New Zealand. According to the country’s statistics agency, export prices jumped by 8.3% in the second quarter after falling by 0.8% in the previous quarter. Import prices also rose by 4.8% while the terms of trade rose by 3.3%. The pair also rallied even as New Zealand recorded another 49 Covid cases. In a statement, the government said that the ongoing lockdown was working considering that the number has been in an overall downward trend. Still, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely maintain a wait and see approach before making any tweaks on policy.
The Swiss franc moved sideways after the relatively mixed economic data. According to the Federal Statistics Office (FSO), the country’s consumer inflation rebounded in August this year. The CPI rose by 0.2% on a month-over-month basis and by 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. These numbers were relatively higher than the median estimates of 0.1% and 0.8%. Further data revealed that the country’s retail sales dropped by 2.6% in July after rising by 0.1% in the previous month. Additionally, the Swiss economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter than expected. It rose by 7.7% in the quarter, lower than the expected 9.0%.
The EURUSD rose as investors started to price-in a change of policy by the ECB as the region recovers. Recent data showed that the bloc’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3% in August, well above the ECB’s target of 2.0%. While this high inflation rate is transitory, some analysts worry that holding the current monetary policy for so long will push the situation out of control. The ECB will hold its monthly meeting next week. The pair also rose as investors looked ahead to the upcoming American jobs numbers scheduled for tomorrow.
NZDUSD
The NZDUSD has been in a strong bullish rally recently. The pair has managed to move from last month’s low of 0.6805 to a high of 0.7080. On the hourly chart, the upswing has been supported by the 50-period moving average while the MACD has formed a bearish divergence pattern. The on-balance indicator has also been rising. Therefore, the pair will remain in a bullish trend as long as the price is above the 50-day MA.
EURUSD
The EURUSD has bounced back substantially recently. It has risen from a low of 1.1662 to the current 1.1845. Its hourly chart has a closer resemblance with that of the NZDUSD pair. The trend is also being supported by the 50-day moving average. It is also slightly above the ascending trendline shown in green. The pair also did a break and retest pattern when it retested 1.1800. Like the NZDUSD, the pair will remain in a bullish trend as long as it is above the 50-period MA.
EURCHF
The EURCHF pair held steady after the latest economic data from Switzerland. The pair is trading at 1.0840, which is slightly below this week’s high of 1.0850. On the four-hour chart, it has moved slightly above the key resistance level at 1.0838, which was the highest level on August 13. The bullish trend is also being supported by the 25-period and 50-period exponential moving averages (EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the path of the least resistance is in the upside.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to a fresh one-month high of 1.1870
EUR/USD retains intraday gains as appetite for risk increases. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers
High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data. Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year. Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.