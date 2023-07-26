EUR/CAD and GBP/CAD pairs turned sharply and impulsively down in May/June, which was first leg A of a three-wave higher degree A-B-C corrective slow down, which indicates for more weakness for wave C after a corrective recovery in wave B.
After we spotted a five-wave bearish impulse into wave A, followed by a three-wave a-b-c correction in B on EUR/CAD pair, we can now see it nicely turning back to bearish mode for wave C, which should be completed by a five-wave bearish cycle of the lower degree. Currently we can see it forming a lower degree bearish setup formation with sharp and impulsive turn down into subwave »i«, so watch out for a bearish resumption once a short-term three-wave a-b-c pullback in subwave »ii« fully unfolds.
GBP/CAD is trading nicely as expected after we noticed a temporary top for a higher degree wave (A)/(1). With recent five-wave intraday bearish reversal, which we see it as a first leg A, it could be now in a three-wave a-b-c corrective recovery within wave B that can retest 1.72 resistance area before wave C occurs.
