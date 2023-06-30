EUR/AUD pair is trading bullish for the last year and looks like it’s still pointing higher for wave 5 after a three-wave a-b-c corrective slow down in wave 4 nicely connected within channel range. With recent sharp and impulsive five-wave recovery away from the channel support line, seems like it’s getting ready for a new five-wave bullish cycle of the lower degree within that 5th wave. However, more upside can be seen after a lower degree three-wave (a)-(b)-(c) pullback in wave »ii« with ideal support support around 1.6255 level. As long as the price is above 1.5845 invalidation level, be aware of further rally towards 1.70 area.
