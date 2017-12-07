EUR/USD: Yellen triggers another round of USD selling

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1475

The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance after falling down to 1.1426, underpinned by the text of the upcoming testimony of Fed's chair Yellen, far less hawkish than expected. In her statement, she says that the economy should continue expanding over the news few years, with additional gradual rate hikes needed, although she added that policy makers won't have to rise much further to reach what they call neutral levels. Also, she added that inflation remains a big uncertainty and that the central bank plans to start shrinking its balance sheet this year, without offering more clarity on this last. She will later respond to a Q&A, which will likely trigger some additional moves. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price stands near its recently accomplished yearly high of 1.1489, maintaining its bullish stance, given that the price recovered sharply after nearing a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned back north after correcting modestly lower from overbought readings. Beyond the daily high, the pair will likely extend its advance up to the 1.1520/30 region, ahead of 1.1560.

Support levels: 1.1420 1.1380 1.1335

Resistance levels 1.1490 1.1525 1.1550

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD