Después de dos sesiones operando en el territorio negativo, EUR/USD ha recuperado algo la sonrisa hoy miércoles e intenta un nuevo asalto a la barrera crítica de 1.10, siempre con el trasfondo de un renovado sentimiento bajista en torno al billete verde.
En efecto, y a pesar que las tasas de rendimiento en el bono americano a 10-años mantienen el rango consolidativo por el momento, el Indice Dólar se ha desplomado hacia la zona de nuevos mínimos de la jornada en 98.90 en respuesta a titulares en las noticias que refieren a la posible implementación de visas por parte de China, lo que ha impactado en el ánimo previo al inicio de una nueva ronda de negociaciones entre Estados Unidos y China en busca de un acuerdo comercial.
Mientras tanto, EUR continúa observando las más amplias tendencias en el apetito por el riesgo como factor principal a la hora de determinar la acción de precios así como la dinámica en torno al Dólar, siempre teniendo en cuenta las novedades en el frente comercial, la negociación del Brexit, la desaceleración económica sin pausa en la euro zona y los probables recortes de tipos de interés por parte de la Reserva Federal.
Nada en el calendario en Eurolandia hoy, dejando como evento destacado del día la publicación de las minutas del FOMC prevista para la tarde/noche en el Viejo Continente.
EUR/USD, por el momento necesita dejar atrás rápidamente la zona de 1.10 para habilitar mayores subas. La línea de resistencia de 3-meses en 1.1014 sería el próximo objetivo de relevancia, más allá de la cual la presión vendedora se espera disminuya. Por el lado bajista, la zona de mínimos del año previo en 1.0925 emerge como soporte transitorio inicial previo al mínimo del año en 1.0879.
