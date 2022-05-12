In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Adam Button. Adam is a Currency analyst and editor at ForexLive. Adam talks about the stock market decline being orderly and a crash day is a possible Black Swan. He sees zero growth in Europe and thinks USDCAD can trade at $1.37.
