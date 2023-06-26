Share:

The single European currency trades near the levels of 1,09 awaiting with interest the announcement of the Ifo Institute on the climate of the German economy.

Friday was another challenging day for the European currency which found itself temporarily retreating even below the 1.0850 level , to pare its losses until the closing of the trading week back near the 1.09 level.

Eurozone manufacturing and services data released on Friday disappointed, weighing on the European currency as recessionary clouds begin to thicken over the European economy.

However, as the rhetoric of the European Central Bank remains aggressive, the single European currency continues to react whenever it is under intense pressure.

As I mentioned in Friday's article my strategy of preferring to position myself in favor of the European currency whenever it makes some sharp dips remains.

If the increased concerns about the course of the European economy are confirmed it will be difficult for the European central bank to maintain the same aggressive rhetoric.

In such a scenario, the probability that we will see larger dips in the European currency of around 150 basis points or even more, as happened on Thursday and Friday, increases .

As the exchange rate continues to be inextricably linked to the prospect of further interest rate hikes from the two central banks, economic data that are announced and reinforce or not such prospects have an impact on prices and investors follow them very carefully.

Apart from the Ifo institute announcement on the climate and the expectations in the German economy there is nothing else on today's agenda and without some major surprise it will be difficult to see sharp fluctuations.

In any case, I will stick to my basic strategy of preferring to buy the European currency every time it makes strong dives, which - as I mentioned on Friday - probably will have a wider range in cases of disappointing EU data