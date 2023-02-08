Share:

The single European currency is holding steady above the 1,0730-40 level having reacted from yesterday's 1,0670 lows .

Yesterday was quite an impressive day with the single European currency be under pressure in the first half of the day breaking down 1,07 level , but very soon pared the losses reacting strongly , with Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell creating confusion in the markets.

Many expected that the Fed's chairman to be quite more aggressive in his speech especially after the latest development with the very strong labor market in the United States as announced last Friday.

I don't know what else the Fed's President could say beyond the fact that interest rate hikes will continue as long as inflation remains high and that a very strong labor market is helping the central bank make decisions more easy.

Perhaps many expected the tone to be much more hawkish with concrete signs that the Fed's next meetings would bring higher interest rate hikes to the fore.

I think something like that would be pretty far-fetched and doesn't fit the culture and way of communication been used by the chairman of the Fed so far.

The result was to create some confusion in the market, the single European currency to react strongly upwards to the first words of the Fed's President, but then to dismiss a significant part of the overall gains, consequently returning to the 1,07 level.

The behavior of the market justified my thinking as i wroted in yesterday's article that further declines in the European currency would be limited and closing the remaining positions in favor of the dollar and gradually maintaining a neutral stance would be a good idea.

Today's agenda is very poor as there is no major macroeconomic news on the calendar , so the possibility of a limited range of variation being high.

The only news may will come from a speech by Fed officials that would be able to dispel the confusion the Fed's chairman has created since yesterday.

I would prefer to maintain a hold position for today.