The single European currency tries to pare losses and hold close to 1,07 level in a day with no major news beyond some possible remarks by President Lagarde in the wake of the meeting of European leaders.
Friday was a day that ultimately favored the US currency as in the wake of the announcements of University's of Michigan consumer sentiment index which was slightly better than expected the US dollar maintained a satisfactory upward momentum , broke down the 1,07 level and manage to maintain below it at the closing of the week.
The change of scenery that has begun after the excellent US labor market data continues to be in play as many expect the Fed to be forced sooner or later to return to more hawkish rhetoric about its future decisions.
On the contrary, the European currency, which had been particularly favored by the change in the rhetoric of the European Central Bank, which maintained a more aggressive tone, has already discounted to the greatest extent by the markets for a long time and there was no fresh data capable to refuel the continuation of the upward momentum that had driven the single currency to the 1,10 level.
The above thought was repeatedly mentioned in previous articles trying to support my logic behind the decision to buy the US currency at each peak of the exchange rate.
The development of the market and the correction of the exchange rate by about 400 points has fully confirmed this reasoning.
The question of course is what will be the continuation and if the mild upward momentum which seems to maintain the American currency it will have a continuation.
In an extremely calm day than any macro economic news , it will be difficult for the pair to have strong directions and the scenario of the pair to hold a narrow trading range is the most likely.
While at the same time tomorrow's day with strong news such as the course of the European economy and the course of inflation in US is most logical to keep investors away from important bets.
If tomorrow's announcement on inflationary pressures in the US economy shows increased prices , I would give a strong chances that the recent rise in the US currency will continue.
