EUR/USD: With rich agenda the pair looking at 1.0830 as next level of challenge

The single European currency is trying to defend the level of 1,09 which it broke in the previous days but for now there is no catalyst the reaction it has managed so far to take a bigger dimension.

Fundamental economic data released yesterday broadly supported the US dollar as retail sales in the United States surprised pleasantly while the ZEW Institute's survey of sentiment in the eurozone economy maintained the concern about the European economy.

For this reason, the announcement on the path of development of the European economy today is awaited with particular interest and any significant deviation from what was expected is capable of creating intense movement in the pair.

At the moment, even marginally, the European economy continues to be on a mild growth path. But if the data disappoints and the specter of recession starts to loom more strongly, the European currency may come under serious doubt.

Today's rich agenda is completed by the Minutes from last Fed's meeting, Housing starts and industrial production in the United States.

Once again yesterday's reaction of the European currency up to the levels of 1,0950 confirmed my thought that despite the pressures that the Euro receives , every time it hits some local lows the reaction remains on the table with great fidelity and has proven to be one of the best trading strategies of the last weeks.

In an extremely rich agenda like today's any prediction is risky and for this reason I will stick to my basic thinking trying to detect levels to buy the European currency, where now the next level that presents an increased possibility of a strong reaction is 1,0830-40.