Share:

The single European currency slips below the 1,10 level, capping Friday's gains after the U.S. jobs report disappointed slightly.

But a better reading of Friday's announcements is able to limit this disappointment as despite the reduced numbers in new jobs we had a reduction in unemployment at the same time, while the average hourly earnings rose, which is a harbinger of inflationary pressures.

Of course the initial reaction of the market was to pressure the US currency as traditionally non-farm payrolls data has always acted as a weight on the exchange rate.

Despite the slight disappointment I believe that the announcement of the results is not currently the main catalyst to return the single European currency to a strong upward cycle and the reaction of the first moment on Friday seems to be questionable.

General picture of the market remains the same, confusion has not gone away and the pair does not seem to be able to find any direction at the moment.

The German industrial production announcement earlier today remained in negative territory and certainly does not help the European currency.

While then the announcement on investor confidence in the eurozone is awaited with interest.

The challenge for the Euro to be able to defend the 1,09 level remains.

The behavior of the market on Friday partially confirmed my basic strategy which is more oriented towards buying the European currency even though I again missed the appropriate level.

With today's agenda being poor I would give an increased chance to the scenario that the range of fluctuation is limited with perhaps a larger deviation against the euro.