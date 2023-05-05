Share:

The single European currency is again trying to develop mild bullish momentum as yesterday was once again extremely interesting with sharp volatility in both directions in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to raise key interest rates by 25 basis points.

The decision came as no surprise as it was fully expected and the disappointment came for a small portion of investors who had bet on a 50 basis point increase.

Indeed, at the press conference that followed the decision of the European Central Bank, President Lagarde gave the information that some members of the Governing Council were in favor of a more aggressive decision to increase by 50 basis points.

Τhis development limited the fall of the European currency which, in the wake of the announcement of the interest rate increase, began to come under pressure and was falling below the level of 1,10.

President Christine Lagarde, without being specific, left open the possibility of further rates hike by the European Central Bank and for now the bets are on two more hikes of 25 basis points.

Exchange rate behavior during yesterday's day broadly confirmed the thinking as outlined in yesterday's article, the mild upward momentum of the European currency was questioning once again as it aproached on new local peaks.

The European currency has once again failed to secure the 1.11 level and unless today's US jobs data disappoint , the chance of doing recedes further.

Οn today's agenda in addition to the announcement on new jobs and unemployment in the United States , Retail sales in the eurozone are also expected with interest.

The messages from Wednesday's preliminary data for the US jobs are encouraging and if the numbers do not disappoint and far exceed expectations the possibility that the European currency will be challenged again is significant.

Τhe general picture of the market remains according to my basic strategy. The European currency although it has maintained a mild upward momentum this has come under question several times, while at the same time every time it receives some intense pressures it has the ability and reacts relatively quickly.

I do not currently see significant reasons to change the strategy to buy in dips and sell on peaks , as I see difficulty in establishing a particular trend for the pair at present.