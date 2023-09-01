Share:

The exchange rate is on hold near at 1.0850 level awaiting the all-important US jobs announcement.

The single European currency during Thursday came under considerable pressure, retreating around 100 basis points , thus erasing a significant part of the initial upward movement in the first days of the week.

It was something quite expected as it was emphasized in a previous article in view of the important news of Friday and without any new catalyst the European currency would once again be in doubt, unable to continue the intense upward momentum.

The disappointment from yesterday's announcement on retail sales in Germany acted as a weight on the euro and reminded that concerns about the course of the European economy remain on the table.

At the same time, the announcement on the course of inflationary pressures in the Eurozone was not surprising, but the high prices at which Consumer inflation remains allows the European central bank and its officials to maintain an aggressive rhetoric.

As long as this rhetoric remains on the table the European currency will find significant support and its collapse will be a difficult task.

At the moment this rhetoric acts as the main argument in my thinking to prefer to buy the European currency on sharp dips and especially on new local lows.

After the significant reaction of almost 200 basis points in the first few days of the week already the pair has erased about half of the movement and is currently in a hold position ahead of the announcement later in the afternoon.

Some major surprise on data is capable of creating extremely high volatility , so maintaining a wait stance is the best idea at this time.