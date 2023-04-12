Share:

The single European currency appears to have secured the 1,09 level despite minor corrections, mildly bullish momentum seems to be coming back to the fore awaiting the all-important announcement on the path of inflation in the United States.

Yesterday did not gave any surprise, the single European currency managed to absorb all the losses it had suffered on Monday afternoon, as the Eurozone retail sales report didn't create some strong hopes for the EU economy but was within expectations.

EU retail sales which staying in negative territory is certainly a suppressive factor for the possibility that the mildly upward momentum that the European currency is in can be of long duration and strong intensity.

While at the same time the next moves of the european central bank are fully price in at the moment as there is nothing else on the table other than a 25 basis points increase at the next ECB meeting.

For this reason all the interest is concentrated around the Fed's intentions as bets remain divided on the possibility of a new interest rate hike at its next meeting or not.

Of course today's announcement on the course of inflation as well as the Minutes from the last Fed meeting will play an important role on next Fed's decision and any possible surprise is expected to have a significant impact on the exchange rate.

As the bets are currently divided any news capable of strengthening the Fed's decision to raise interest rates is fairly certain to strengthen the US dollar.

Ιt is one of those times when the detection of positions to place in the forex market is mainly determined by the announcement of macroeconomic data and not by the technical behavior of the exchange rate.

Ιt stands to reason that maintaining a wait-and-see attitude is the best thought ahead of major announcements.